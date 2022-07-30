Speak Out: July 30, 2022

Speak Out: July 31, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 30 2022, 04:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2022, 04:33 ist

Karnataka IT and Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Friday pitched for police encounters as a way to deal with communal and political killings. 

“Our government is sending out a clear message. At no cost will the killers get any leeway. There will be indiscriminate action. We're ready to do encounters,” Narayan told reporters.  

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Speak Out
Karnataka
Ashwath Narayan
BJP

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Monsoon Session, full of sound and fury

DH Toon | Monsoon Session, full of sound and fury

Love, troll, fix: The many takes on ‘Kesariya’

Love, troll, fix: The many takes on ‘Kesariya’

Gully batsmen v/s pro bowlers

Gully batsmen v/s pro bowlers

Lalbagh flower show returns after 2 years

Lalbagh flower show returns after 2 years

Will Smith says 'deeply remorseful' about Oscars slap

Will Smith says 'deeply remorseful' about Oscars slap

The deities of the Candi Banon temple, Indonesia

The deities of the Candi Banon temple, Indonesia

Delhi Police sends out 'embrace people of NE' message

Delhi Police sends out 'embrace people of NE' message

'Black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star

'Black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star

Wildlife photography aiding tiger awareness

Wildlife photography aiding tiger awareness

In Pics | Birmingham CWG opening ceremony

In Pics | Birmingham CWG opening ceremony

 