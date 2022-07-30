Speak Out: July 31, 2022

Karnataka IT and Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Friday pitched for police encounters as a way to deal with communal and political killings.
“Our government is sending out a clear message. At no cost will the killers get any leeway. There will be indiscriminate action. We're ready to do encounters,” Narayan told reporters.
