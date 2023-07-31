Speak Out | July 31, 2023

Even as the Opposition BJP is mounting pressure to act sternly in the ‘Udupi washroom case’ involving college girls, Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said that the case is “a small issue” which the BJP “is blowing out of proportion.” “It is not a ‘serious issue’. It has happened within the college premises and between friends. Why the BJP is trying to add political colour to this incident by blowing it out of proportion,” Parameshwara said.
