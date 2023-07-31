Speak Out | July 31, 2023

Speak Out | July 31, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 31 2023, 06:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 06:13 ist

Even as the Opposition BJP is mounting pressure to act sternly in the ‘Udupi washroom case’ involving college girls, Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said that the case is “a small issue” which the BJP “is blowing out of proportion.” “It is not a ‘serious issue’. It has happened within the college premises and between friends. Why the BJP is trying to add political colour to this incident by blowing it out of proportion,” Parameshwara said. 

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

G Parameshwara
C T Ravi
Karnataka
Udupi
Speak Out

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | No 'award-wapsi' vow

DH Toon | No 'award-wapsi' vow

Consumer forum asks insurer to pay jewellery store ₹80L

Consumer forum asks insurer to pay jewellery store ₹80L

Schools must spot and stop bullying 

Schools must spot and stop bullying 

'Barbenheimer' box office sales keep rolling

'Barbenheimer' box office sales keep rolling

Shimla landslides: Apple growers dump fruits in stream

Shimla landslides: Apple growers dump fruits in stream

Prince William serves burgers to surprised diners

Prince William serves burgers to surprised diners

Goa Challengers win Ultimate Table Tennis season four

Goa Challengers win Ultimate Table Tennis season four

Max Verstappen takes a crushing eighth win in a row

Max Verstappen takes a crushing eighth win in a row

The Atlantic is at risk of circulation collapse

The Atlantic is at risk of circulation collapse

Kosovo: Graffiti rejuvenates Pristina's concrete jungle

Kosovo: Graffiti rejuvenates Pristina's concrete jungle

 