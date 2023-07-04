Speak Out: July 4, 2023

Amid sackings and suspensions of each other’s leaders and office-bearers in a bid to claim control of the 25-year-old Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the two factions led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar would face the first test on Wednesday when parallel meetings are held in Mumbai.

While the Sharad Pawar-Supriya Sule-led group has called the meeting at 1300 hrs at the Y B Chavan Auditorium at Nariman Point, the Ajit Pawar-Praful Patel-led faction would meet at MET Institute of Management at Bandra at 1100 hrs.

In an emotional appeal, Patel said - “We request Sharad Pawar saheb with folded hands to give us his blessings as he is our Guru.” When asked who will be the National President of the party now, he said, "Have you forgotten that Sharad Pawar is the party's National President?"

