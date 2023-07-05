Speak Out: July 5, 2023

Speak Out: July 5, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 05 2023, 06:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2023, 06:33 ist

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav called on Telangana chief minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday in Hyderabad, a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a rally in the state, dubbed BRS as “BJP Rishtedar Samiti” and plainly refused to engage with “BJP's B-team” in any form.

While Akhilesh is among the 32 opposition party leaders, including Rahul, who met in Patna on 23 June to firm up a front against the BJP in the 2024 general elections, KCR remained away.

Akhilesh Yadav
BJP
Uttar Pradesh
Speak Out
Samajwadi Party

