Speak Out: July 5, 2023

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav called on Telangana chief minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday in Hyderabad, a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a rally in the state, dubbed BRS as “BJP Rishtedar Samiti” and plainly refused to engage with “BJP's B-team” in any form.
While Akhilesh is among the 32 opposition party leaders, including Rahul, who met in Patna on 23 June to firm up a front against the BJP in the 2024 general elections, KCR remained away.
