Speak Out: July 6, 2023

In an emotionally-charged no-hold-barred attack, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar asked his uncle and NCP founder Sharad Pawar to retire from active politics and be in a guiding role even as he made his chief ministerial ambitions known once again.

In what was never seen earlier, the junior Pawar, who climbed the ladder of politics because of his uncle, accused him of portraying him as a villain.

Addressing a large gathering of NCP workers, MLAs and MLCs at the Mumbai Education Trust complex at Bandra, during a show of strength, he said that he has deep respect for his uncle but the latter needs to stop somewhere and allow a new generation to rise.

“You are 82-83…there is some point where you need to stop…we all would like to see you ‘shatayushi’ (live for 100 years)…you are our deity, give us your blessings,” said the 63-year-old Ajit Pawar, popularly known as Dada.

