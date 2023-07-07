Speak Out: July 7, 2023

DHNS 
DHNS ,
  • Jul 07 2023, 06:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 06:32 ist

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday said the party's lawmakers and functionaries in Rajasthan will work together to ensure its victory in the upcoming assembly polls. After a meeting convened by the Congress leadership here to discuss the poll preparedness of the party, he said it discussed ways on how to buck the trend of the state voting out incumbent governments.
Pilot also said that he raised the issues of corruption of the previous BJP government in the state, paper leaks and Rajasthan Public Service Commission reform.

