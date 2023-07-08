Speak Out: July 8, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 08 2023, 06:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2023, 06:44 ist

The opposition BJP and the JD(S) on Friday flayed the Budget presented by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, saying it lacked vision and would burden the state with debts. Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the Budget lacks a comprehensive development vision of the state and would burden people with taxes.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said he will borrow Rs 86,000 crore. The burden of the debt will fall on the citizens of the state,” Yediyurappa said in a release.

“It is a cut-and-paste Budget, which was reserved only to blame Prime Minister Narendra Modi and previous BJP government in Karnataka. It is limited to issuing a political statement,” Kumaraswamy said in a statement.

