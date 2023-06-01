Speak Out: June 1, 2023

The BJP on Wednesday launched an all-out attack against former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in the US targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he was a "fake Gandhi" and a person "who knows nothing" but has become an expert on everything.

BJP leader and former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also attacked Gandhi and said his "obsession for Modi bashing" has turned into "India bashing".

"Entire secular syndicate, of which Congress is the leader, considered the country’s Muslims like chewing gum and chewed them…Narendra Modi made them (Muslims) partners in the inclusive development of the society. Narendra Modi demolished the shop of communal votes. This is the problem," Naqvi said.

