Speak Out - June 11, 2021

Days after a number of families were evicted from "encroached land' in three districts of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday urged the minority community to adopt a decent family planning policy for population control to reduce poverty.

"We want to work with the minority community to reduce the population burden so that social menaces like poverty can be eradicated. I appeal to the minority community to adopt decent family norms...," Sarma said.

The chief minister said that his government is not against any community and is there for all people of the state.

