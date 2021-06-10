Speak Out - June 11, 2021

Speak Out - June 11, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 10 2021, 23:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2021, 06:57 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Days after a number of families were evicted from "encroached land' in three districts of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday urged the minority community to adopt a decent family planning policy for population control to reduce poverty.

"We want to work with the minority community to reduce the population burden so that social menaces like poverty can be eradicated. I appeal to the minority community to adopt decent family norms...," Sarma said.

The chief minister said that his government is not against any community and is there for all people of the state.

Read more

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Assam
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Speak Out

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Petrol price to reach space before Bezos?

DH Toon | Petrol price to reach space before Bezos?

Solar Eclipse 2021: Stunning pics from around the world

Solar Eclipse 2021: Stunning pics from around the world

Gift of the jab: What is Covid-19 vaccine e-voucher?

Gift of the jab: What is Covid-19 vaccine e-voucher?

Looking for love, white rhino 'Emma' lands in Japan

Looking for love, white rhino 'Emma' lands in Japan

Dante's Divine Comedy to float among the stars

Dante's Divine Comedy to float among the stars

A Supernova called Dingko

A Supernova called Dingko

 