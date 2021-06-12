Speak Out - June 12, 2021

Speak Out - June 12, 2021

Mukul Roy on Friday rejoined Trinamool Congress in a massive jolt to the BJP. Roy was with the saffron party for more than three years.  The move comes after BJP's defeat in the recently-concluded state Assembly elections.

"I have joined TMC today. In the present circumstances, no one will stay in BJP. I am glad to be back here and see familiar faces once again after leaving the BJP. I know West Bengal will return to its former glory and our leader Mamata Banerjee will lead us," the former BJP vice president told the press in Kolkata after rejoining the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

