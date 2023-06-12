Speak Out: June 12, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 12 2023, 06:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2023, 06:15 ist

Bharatiya Janata Party secretary Pankaja Munde on Saturday responded to a query of reporters on opposition to inter-faith marriages by some sections in the name of religious conversion conspiracy. 

Munde said,"I think love is love. Love sees no walls. If two people have come together purely out of love, it should be respected. But if there is some bitterness and artifice behind it, it should be seen differently."

 

