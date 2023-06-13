Speak Out: June 13, 2023

The BJP lost the Karnataka Assembly polls as it could not work in the southern state the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi works at the national level and also failed to set a proper narrative before elections, party general secretary C T Ravi said on Monday.

Ravi also alleged the Congress rule between 2004-2014 was linked to corruption which was not the case with the BJP-led government at the Centre.

“We have to compare the situation during the UPA (headed by Congress) to the current Modi-led rule. We can say the Congress means scam. Today there is no scam. The BJP means scheme, while the Congress means scam,” he claimed.

