Speak Out: June 15, 2021

West Bengal Governor Dhankhar after a meeting with BJP MLAs on Monday said that the anti-defection law was very much applicable in Bengal, as it is in other states, news agency ANI reported.

His comments came during a media briefing shortly after his meeting with the Opposition MLAs.

He said that the legislators handed him a memorandum that drew his attention towards "four points including anti-defection law and incidents of Tiljala and Chandan Nagar."

