Speak Out: June 15, 2023

A Congress leader in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late father ahead of his visit to the state, prompting the ruling BJP to accuse him of having "low-level mentality".
PM Modi is scheduled to virtually address Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers across 10 lakh booths in the country on June 27 from Bhopal, a senior party leader said on Wednesday.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Focus on EVs and solar power integration
Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP
Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings
Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights
Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades
New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram
Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter
Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades
Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism
Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands