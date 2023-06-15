Speak Out: June 15, 2023

A Congress leader in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late father ahead of his visit to the state, prompting the ruling BJP to accuse him of having "low-level mentality".

PM Modi is scheduled to virtually address Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers across 10 lakh booths in the country on June 27 from Bhopal, a senior party leader said on Wednesday.

Read More...