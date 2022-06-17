Speak Out: June 17, 2022

With the Congress winning two of the four Teachers’ and Graduates’ constituencies that went to polls earlier this week, Karnataka Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said Thursday that the “atmosphere” is in his party’s favour.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Release facts about 'ahche din' myth!
Scientists find polar bears in sea-ice free region
Electors to use special pen for Presidential polls
How Praveen Nath became a trans bodybuilder
Cuppa cheer: Why chai is good for you
In Pics | Places to visit in Karnataka during monsoon
New bat species discovered in Meghalaya