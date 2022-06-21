Speak Out: June 21, 2022

DHNS
  Jun 21 2022
Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Monday urged electors to prevent a split in anti-BJP votes in the upcoming Tripura assembly by-polls by exercising their franchise in favour of the Mamata Banerjee-led party instead of "wasting their votes" on Congress and CPI(M).

