Speak Out: June 21, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 21 2023, 06:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 06:34 ist

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday lashed out at DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin for his "duplicity of character" over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrest of his cabinet colleague V Senthil Balaji and dubbed as unconstitutional, the recent arrest of a state BJP functionary by the police.

India News
Rajnath Singh
DMK
MK Stalin
Speak Out
Indian Politics
BJP

