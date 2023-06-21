Speak Out: June 21, 2023

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday lashed out at DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin for his "duplicity of character" over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrest of his cabinet colleague V Senthil Balaji and dubbed as unconstitutional, the recent arrest of a state BJP functionary by the police.
