Speak Out: June 22, 2021

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 22 2021, 04:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2021, 04:49 ist

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, their second meeting this month amid heightened speculation about the possible formation of a Third Front to take on the BJP.

Speak Out
Nawab Malik
Sharad Pawar
Prashant Kishor

