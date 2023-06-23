Speak Out | June 23, 2023

Speak Out | June 23, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 23 2023, 06:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2023, 06:51 ist

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asserted that opposition leaders were gathering in Patna to fight the BJP together, "like a family".

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Opposition
TMC
Mamata Banerjee
Speak Out
DH Speak Out

Related videos

What's Brewing

Coffee, idli-dosa lovers, beware! Price rise on cards

Coffee, idli-dosa lovers, beware! Price rise on cards

TXT, Jonas Brothers collaborate for 'Do It Like That'

TXT, Jonas Brothers collaborate for 'Do It Like That'

K'taka man fights bear, walks 2 kms with eye gouged out

K'taka man fights bear, walks 2 kms with eye gouged out

Modi gifts eco-friendly diamond to Jill Biden

Modi gifts eco-friendly diamond to Jill Biden

Why the Titanic disaster still enthralls

Why the Titanic disaster still enthralls

K'taka woman with just two bulbs gets Rs 1L power bill

K'taka woman with just two bulbs gets Rs 1L power bill

 