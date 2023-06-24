Speak Out | June 24, 2023

RJD president Lalu Prasad on Friday gave a paternal reprimand to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his refusal to tie the nuptial knot, pointing out the consternation it was causing to his mother Sonia Gandhi. The aging septuagenarian, who was the last among the galaxy of opposition leaders to address the press briefing after the much vaunted opposition meet, was in his element as he regaled the delegates and the media persons alike with his characteristic sense of humour.

