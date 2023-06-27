Speak Out | June 27, 2023

Speak Out | June 27, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 27 2023, 07:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 07:41 ist

As BJP leaders have created a stir over Barack Obama's comment on Indian Muslims, the latest leader to jump the wagon is Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. Lauding PM Modi's leadership, he said that "Today there is an atmosphere of security and good governance in the country and terrorists have also realised that the leadership of Narendra Modi is such that if anyone raises an eye on the security of the country, he will be taught a lesson."

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Narendra Modi
Speak Out
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Golfer Aditi, Jayadeva hospital bag Kempegowda awards

Golfer Aditi, Jayadeva hospital bag Kempegowda awards

Two-day Mysuru Literature Festival from July 1

Two-day Mysuru Literature Festival from July 1

Scanty rainfall leaves borewells dry in Bengaluru

Scanty rainfall leaves borewells dry in Bengaluru

Posters accusing Chouhan of graft surface in MP cities

Posters accusing Chouhan of graft surface in MP cities

DH Toon | Once in a blue moon

DH Toon | Once in a blue moon

 