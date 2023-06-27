Speak Out | June 27, 2023

As BJP leaders have created a stir over Barack Obama's comment on Indian Muslims, the latest leader to jump the wagon is Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. Lauding PM Modi's leadership, he said that "Today there is an atmosphere of security and good governance in the country and terrorists have also realised that the leadership of Narendra Modi is such that if anyone raises an eye on the security of the country, he will be taught a lesson."
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube