Speak Out: June 28, 2022

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “ideologically similar” Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena were growing in Maharashtra, the rebel faction said urging party chief Uddhav Thackeray to “renew” ties with its old ally. Deepak Kesarkar, one of the rebel MLAs, wrote this in an open letter to Thackeray, in which he also blamed Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut for the saffron party’s current crisis.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | This is united opposition's new symbol
Vehicle checks: Do traffic police really obey seniors?
AI is using fake data to learn to be less racist
The craftsmen who make Jagannath chariots sans machines
Why does a hard workout make you less hungry?
Boeing 737 Max flies again but victims’ kin have doubts
What we know about monkeypox mutating and spreading