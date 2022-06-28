Speak Out: June 28, 2022

  Jun 28 2022
Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “ideologically similar” Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena were growing in Maharashtra, the rebel faction said urging party chief Uddhav Thackeray to “renew” ties with its old ally. Deepak Kesarkar, one of the rebel MLAs, wrote this in an open letter to Thackeray, in which he also blamed Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut for the saffron party’s current crisis.

