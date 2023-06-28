Speak Out | June 28, 2023

Speak Out | June 28, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 28 2023, 07:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 07:57 ist

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday slammed the BJP governement for "throttling democracy." In a video DKS posted on Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi could be seen capturing democracy, media and bureaucracy by chains as he sped away on his cart. This was followed by people of different religions protesting against the government who soon were provoked to turn against each other by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. 

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Speak Out
India News
Indian Politics
Rahul Gandhi
D K Shivakumar

Related videos

What's Brewing

IPS officer helps 'light up' elderly woman's life in UP

IPS officer helps 'light up' elderly woman's life in UP

Free health camp for transgenders in Bengaluru

Free health camp for transgenders in Bengaluru

Man cheats vendor, flees with flowers, cash in B'luru

Man cheats vendor, flees with flowers, cash in B'luru

Shakti scheme: More women travel in govt buses

Shakti scheme: More women travel in govt buses

Kuwait hold India in fiery clash

Kuwait hold India in fiery clash

Plan by the planets

Plan by the planets

More buses, not more flyovers, please

More buses, not more flyovers, please

Kuno: 2 cheetahs suffer injuries in fight with felines

Kuno: 2 cheetahs suffer injuries in fight with felines

Rahul visits motorcycle mechanics' workshops in Delhi

Rahul visits motorcycle mechanics' workshops in Delhi

DH Toon | The free press facade

DH Toon | The free press facade

 