Speak Out: June 29, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 29 2023, 06:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2023, 06:27 ist

India's prestige and stature have increased on the world stage under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

Under the Modi-led government, the prestige of India has gone up on the international stage and so has its stature. Earlier, when India used to say something at international forums, it was not taken so seriously, the defence minister said.

Speak Out
Rajnath Singh
India News

