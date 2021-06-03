Speak Out - June 3, 2021

DH Web Desk
  Jun 03 2021, 00:26 ist
  updated: Jun 03 2021, 05:59 ist

Hitting back at former Finance Minister P Chidambaram for his comments on the economy, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said India's growth will rebound on the back of consistent reforms and strong fundamentals.

On the issue of cash transfer to poor and farmers, Thakur said that during the NDA tenure (2014-19), the government disbursed Rs 8 lakh crore on procurement of wheat and rice as compared to Rs 3.74 lakh crore during the UPA tenure (2009-14).

