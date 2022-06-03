Speak Out: June 3, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who attended a special screening of period action drama Samrat Prithviraj with his cabinet colleagues, on Thursday declared the movie tax-free in the state.

The screening of the movie was held at Lok Bhawan here, and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, female lead Manushi Chillar and director Chandra Prakash Dwivedi were in attendance.

