Speak Out: June 3, 2023

Speak Out: June 3, 2023

DHNS 
DHNS ,
  • Jun 03 2023, 06:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2023, 06:51 ist

Rahul Gandhi has described Muslim League as a “completely secular” party at a press meet in Washington but it triggered a war of words between the Congress and the BJP back in India.

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya said, “Jinnah’s Muslim League, the party responsible for India's partition, on religious lines, according to Rahul Gandhi is a ‘secular’ party. Rahul Gandhi, though poorly read, is simply being disingenuous and sinister here. It is also his compulsion to remain acceptable in Wayanad.”

Read more
 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
BJP
Rahul Gandhi
Nalin Kohli
Speak Out

Related videos

What's Brewing

Autos are a window to urban disorder

Autos are a window to urban disorder

‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on

‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on

NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP

NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP

Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

Duo sells Rs 20 tea from Rs 70 lakh Audi in Mumbai

Duo sells Rs 20 tea from Rs 70 lakh Audi in Mumbai

Tongue's family friend wins 14-yr-old bet on cricketer

Tongue's family friend wins 14-yr-old bet on cricketer

 