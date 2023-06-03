Speak Out: June 3, 2023

Rahul Gandhi has described Muslim League as a “completely secular” party at a press meet in Washington but it triggered a war of words between the Congress and the BJP back in India.

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya said, “Jinnah’s Muslim League, the party responsible for India's partition, on religious lines, according to Rahul Gandhi is a ‘secular’ party. Rahul Gandhi, though poorly read, is simply being disingenuous and sinister here. It is also his compulsion to remain acceptable in Wayanad.”

Read more

