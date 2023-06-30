Speak Out: June 30, 2023

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur is nothing but media hype and at this point in time, no one should try to take political mileage from the northeastern state's "tragic" situation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

He also said the state and central governments are handling the Manipur situation and such daylong visits, such as Gandhi's, will not have any positive outcome.

