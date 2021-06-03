Speak Out - June 4, 2021

Speak Out - June 4, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 03 2021, 23:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2021, 05:11 ist

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi successfully fought the battle against Covid-19 and managed to bring disease curve down with the help of 135 crore citizens.

Read more

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Speak Out
Amit Shah
Covid-19
Coronavirus
BJP
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Don't worry! Mandir wahi ban raha hai!

DH Toon | Don't worry! Mandir wahi ban raha hai!

Memorials removed from ‘George Floyd Square’

Memorials removed from ‘George Floyd Square’

Ramdev's rage suits BJP politically

Ramdev's rage suits BJP politically

Civil servants not politicians’ handmaidens

Civil servants not politicians’ handmaidens

NASA just broke the 'Venus Curse': Here's what it took

NASA just broke the 'Venus Curse': Here's what it took

Why are we all talking about UFOs right now?

Why are we all talking about UFOs right now?

This B'luru group gives safe burials to Covid victims

This B'luru group gives safe burials to Covid victims

This Budapest university named roads after Uighurs, HK

This Budapest university named roads after Uighurs, HK

 