Speak Out - June 5, 2021

Speak Out - June 5, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 04 2021, 23:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2021, 05:12 ist

Asserting that the Yogi government’s days are numbered in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday claimed the BJP leadership is in shock over the “rebellious attitude” of party workers, allegedly ignored by the government.

Read more

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Speak Out
Akhilesh Yadav
BJP
Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath

What's Brewing

Why new Microsoft Windows update should be a big deal

Why new Microsoft Windows update should be a big deal

Monsoons likely to get worse due to global warming

Monsoons likely to get worse due to global warming

Water for parched Bengaluru

Water for parched Bengaluru

Koppal’s lakes come to life

Koppal’s lakes come to life

Serena Williams powers into French Open last 16

Serena Williams powers into French Open last 16

Vaccinate, for the sake of our children

Vaccinate, for the sake of our children

All you need to know about Biological-E’s Covid vaccine

All you need to know about Biological-E’s Covid vaccine

NASA astronaut shares cosmic view of the Himalayas

NASA astronaut shares cosmic view of the Himalayas

Meet the clown who helps Mumbai kids fight Covid-19

Meet the clown who helps Mumbai kids fight Covid-19

Covid pandemic spurs high-tech greenhouse boom in China

Covid pandemic spurs high-tech greenhouse boom in China

 