Speak Out: June 7, 2021

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that he would continue to head the state government as long as the party High Command had trust in him.

He was responding to media queries on repeated complaints by ministers and MLAs against the CM. "I will not react to such activities. As long as the high command has trust in me, I will continue as CM. The day they ask me to step down, I will resign and work day and night for the development of the state," he said.

The CM said that he was not in any dilemma over the developments in the party and the government. "They (party leadership) have provided me an opportunity, which I am making good use of. Rest is left to the high command," Yediyurappa said.

