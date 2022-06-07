Speak Out: June 7, 2022

Speak Out: June 7, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 07 2022, 04:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2022, 04:17 ist

Dynastic political parties have become a threat to the democracy of the country, BJP national president J P Nadda has remarked, even as he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only scripted a new development story of India but also transformed the nation’s political culture in the last eight years.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Speak Out
BJP
J P Nadda
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

DH Toon: Prophet row | Now Taliban is advising us

DH Toon: Prophet row | Now Taliban is advising us

A journey of bonhomie

A journey of bonhomie

Apple unveils message recall, other 'wishlist' features

Apple unveils message recall, other 'wishlist' features

Earliest domestic chicken remains found in Thailand

Earliest domestic chicken remains found in Thailand

Drowning leopard rescued using 'charpai' in Maharashtra

Drowning leopard rescued using 'charpai' in Maharashtra

Sanjay Dutt remembers Sunil Dutt with heartwarming note

Sanjay Dutt remembers Sunil Dutt with heartwarming note

IISc develops miniproteins that may prevent Covid

IISc develops miniproteins that may prevent Covid

Road in Udupi 'named' after Nathuram Godse

Road in Udupi 'named' after Nathuram Godse

 