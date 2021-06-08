Speak Out: June 8, 2021

Speak Out: June 8, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  Jun 08 2021
  • updated: Jun 08 2021, 05:02 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced a centralised procurement policy for 75 per cent of total Covid-19 vaccines, which will be provided free of cost to States for inoculation of all above the age of 18 years from June 21.

The move was welcomed by the chief ministers of various states and the BJP, even as opposition parties claimed that the Centre withdrew the "faulty" vaccine policy to save its face before the Supreme Court.

