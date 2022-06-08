Speak Out: June 8, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 08 2022, 06:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2022, 06:58 ist

Fresh revision of the new textbooks will be based on public opinions. And, for this purpose, the government will put drafts of the texts revised by all the three committees in public domain, Primary & Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said after meeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday.

