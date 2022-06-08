Speak Out: June 8, 2022

Fresh revision of the new textbooks will be based on public opinions. And, for this purpose, the government will put drafts of the texts revised by all the three committees in public domain, Primary & Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said after meeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
India likely to reintroduce cheetah by August
Nothing comes easy: Ayan Mukerji on 'Brahmastra'
Depp spends $62,000 on Indian feast to celebrate win
In Pics | Celebrities who received death threats
Food allergy may cut Covid infection risk by 50%: Study
India ranks lowest in environmental performance index