Speak Out: March 1, 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 01 2022, 04:50 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 04:50 ist

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as saviour of people. "PM Modi has saved everyone during the crisis, be it students in Ukraine or Indians in Afghanistan," Chouhan said while addressing a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

