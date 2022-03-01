Speak Out: March 1, 2022

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as saviour of people. "PM Modi has saved everyone during the crisis, be it students in Ukraine or Indians in Afghanistan," Chouhan said while addressing a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.
