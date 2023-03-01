Speak Out: March 1, 2023

Speak Out: March 1, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 01 2023, 07:10 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2023, 07:10 ist

The Congress on Tuesday said AAP leader Manish Sisodia has been arrested in an "open and shut case of corruption" and that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should also be arrested for his alleged involvement in the excise policy case.

The two leaders are "deeply involved in corruption" and should be dealt with accordingly, Congress leader Ajay Maken said.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Speak Out
Congress
Indian Politics
AAP
Aam Aadmi Party

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Identify 10 problems that AI can solve': PM

DH Toon | 'Identify 10 problems that AI can solve': PM

Surgeons must push for robots in OTs

Surgeons must push for robots in OTs

Netanyahu is shattering Israeli society

Netanyahu is shattering Israeli society

Priyanka plays a spy in 'Citadel', first look out

Priyanka plays a spy in 'Citadel', first look out

This sugar substitute may increase the risk of a stroke

This sugar substitute may increase the risk of a stroke

India mull green-top surface for the fourth Test

India mull green-top surface for the fourth Test

MV Ganga Vilas cruise completes voyage at Dibrugarh

MV Ganga Vilas cruise completes voyage at Dibrugarh

How ChatGPT helped a firm recover dues worth over $100K

How ChatGPT helped a firm recover dues worth over $100K

'Hera Pheri 3' is finally happening: Suniel Shetty

'Hera Pheri 3' is finally happening: Suniel Shetty

Suspected schoolgirl poisoning attacks rattle Iran

Suspected schoolgirl poisoning attacks rattle Iran

 