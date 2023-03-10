Speak Out: March 10, 2023

On Congress' allegations that the BRS is the 'B' team of the BJP, Kavitha K said, "That's been the habit of the Congress... We are not 'B' team, but 'A' team. In the future, we are going be an alternative for the BJP and work for the country."

She also claimed that the Congress is not a national party anymore. The party should come out of this misconception and work in the interest of the country and not in its interest, Kavitha said.

