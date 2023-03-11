Speak Out: March 11, 2023

Speak Out: March 11, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 11 2023, 05:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2023, 05:47 ist

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday accused The New York Times of "spreading lies" about India, describing an opinion piece published in it on the freedom of press in Kashmir as "mischievous and fictitious".

