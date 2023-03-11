Speak Out: March 11, 2023

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday accused The New York Times of "spreading lies" about India, describing an opinion piece published in it on the freedom of press in Kashmir as "mischievous and fictitious".
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Black is back, now as a summer shade
Kerala village sets model to beat ground water scarcity
In a first since 1961, the Oscars carpet won't be red
'Kim Kardashian of cats': Gacek draws people to Poland
Man lynched on suspicion of carrying beef in Bihar
SRK's action scene from 'Jawan' leaked, fans go berserk