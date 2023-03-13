Speak Out: March 13, 2023

Addressing an event in Gorakhpur, CM Yogi Adityanath said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making the country famous in the world, some people are "trying to defame" the country.
“Whether it is Afghanistan or the Russia-Ukraine war, the initiative of PM Modi is awaited everywhere. Prime ministers of Italy and Australia visited India recently whereas the Japanese PM is going to visit India soon. All these present a new picture of the country,” he said.
