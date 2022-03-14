Speak Out: March 14, 2022

As Congress' top brass met to deliberate on its recent electoral debacle, its leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday pointed to the party having the largest number of MLAs in the country in the Opposition camp and asserted that it was "worth reforming and reviving".
