Speak Out: March 16, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 16 2022, 06:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2022, 06:22 ist

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in a scathing attack, said that dissident Congress leader Kapil Sibal "does not know ABC of Congress."

Gehlot, who made the remark during a media interaction, was referring to an interview where Sibal said "leadership is in cuckoo land… I want a 'Sab ki Congress'. Some want a 'Ghar ki Congress'" and that Rahul Gandhi was taking decisions without having any responsibility.

