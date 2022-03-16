Speak Out: March 16, 2022

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in a scathing attack, said that dissident Congress leader Kapil Sibal "does not know ABC of Congress."
Gehlot, who made the remark during a media interaction, was referring to an interview where Sibal said "leadership is in cuckoo land… I want a 'Sab ki Congress'. Some want a 'Ghar ki Congress'" and that Rahul Gandhi was taking decisions without having any responsibility.
