Speak Out: March 16, 2023

In a Facebook post on Monday evening, Union minister Piyush Goyal pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “nominated” the scriptwriter of RRR, V Vijayendra Prasad, to the Rajya Sabha in July 2022.
Headlined “Rajya Sabha nomination - an Oscar for prime minister’s choice”, Goyal said in the post, “Today, the global spotlight is on RRR for winning an Oscar for the original song Naatu Naatu. This is a global endorsement of the PM’s choice.”
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
The Palestinians wrongly declared 'martyrs'
Rani shares experience of working with her 'hero' SRK
Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing
Manual scavenging claimed 90 lives in K'taka since 2020
Oscar-winning film to be screened at BIFFes 2023
Benzema guides Madrid past Liverpool to reach quarters