Speak Out: March 16, 2023

Speak Out: March 16, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 16 2023, 06:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2023, 06:58 ist

In a Facebook post on Monday evening, Union minister Piyush Goyal pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “nominated” the scriptwriter of RRR, V Vijayendra Prasad, to the Rajya Sabha in July 2022.

Headlined “Rajya Sabha nomination - an Oscar for prime minister’s choice”, Goyal said in the post, “Today, the global spotlight is on RRR for winning an Oscar for the original song Naatu Naatu. This is a global endorsement of the PM’s choice.”

Read more 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Speak Out
RRR
The Elephant Whisperers
Oscars
Piyush Goyal
Opinion

Related videos

What's Brewing

The Palestinians wrongly declared 'martyrs'

The Palestinians wrongly declared 'martyrs'

Rani shares experience of working with her 'hero' SRK

Rani shares experience of working with her 'hero' SRK

Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing

Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing

Manual scavenging claimed 90 lives in K'taka since 2020

Manual scavenging claimed 90 lives in K'taka since 2020

Oscar-winning film to be screened at BIFFes 2023

Oscar-winning film to be screened at BIFFes 2023

Benzema guides Madrid past Liverpool to reach quarters

Benzema guides Madrid past Liverpool to reach quarters

 