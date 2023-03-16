Speak Out: March 16, 2023

In a Facebook post on Monday evening, Union minister Piyush Goyal pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “nominated” the scriptwriter of RRR, V Vijayendra Prasad, to the Rajya Sabha in July 2022.

Headlined “Rajya Sabha nomination - an Oscar for prime minister’s choice”, Goyal said in the post, “Today, the global spotlight is on RRR for winning an Oscar for the original song Naatu Naatu. This is a global endorsement of the PM’s choice.”

