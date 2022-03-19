Speak Out: March 19, 2022

The Karnataka government is considering introducing Bhagavad Gita in all state schools as part of moral science education and has kick-started discussions around it.

The move — which comes a day after the Gujarat government announced that the scripture will be part of school curriculum in the state — is said to have the backing of several ministers.

Primary and Secondary education minister BC Nagesh said the government is thinking of introducing moral science education from the academic year 2023-24 in all the state schools.

