Speak Out: March 19, 2022

Speak Out: March 19, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 19 2022, 05:38 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2022, 05:38 ist

The Karnataka government is considering introducing Bhagavad Gita in all state schools as part of moral science education and has kick-started discussions around it.

The move — which comes a day after the Gujarat government announced that the scripture will be part of school curriculum in the state — is said to have the backing of several ministers.

Primary and Secondary education minister BC Nagesh said the government is thinking of introducing moral science education from the academic year 2023-24 in all the state schools.

Read more

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

B C Nagesh
Karnataka
Speak Out
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Tracking the trail of Kali's elusive beast

Tracking the trail of Kali's elusive beast

Japan fears fox demoness after 'killing stone' breaks

Japan fears fox demoness after 'killing stone' breaks

Never too late for 'transformational' climate action

Never too late for 'transformational' climate action

Dalai Lama makes 1st public appearance after over 2 yrs

Dalai Lama makes 1st public appearance after over 2 yrs

The case for a menstrual leave policy

The case for a menstrual leave policy

In Pics | Tips to take care of skin & hair after Holi

In Pics | Tips to take care of skin & hair after Holi

 