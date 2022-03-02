Speak Out: March 2, 2022

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said the new generation demands proof of cultural heritage of the past as the education system is such that it doesn't promote faith. Speaking at an event at the IGNCA on the existence of the mythical river Saraswati, Bhagwat said there is, however, a large section of people which has faith that on India's cultural heritage.
