Speak Out: March 20, 2023

Speak Out: March 20, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 20 2023, 06:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 06:45 ist

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday urged the media fraternity in the country to remain cautious and desist from giving its space to narratives that threaten the nation's integrity.

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Speak Out
Anurag Thakur
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Media

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | B'luru-Mysuru Expressway gets flooded

DH Toon | B'luru-Mysuru Expressway gets flooded

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

Adam Sandler to get Mark Twain Prize tonight

Adam Sandler to get Mark Twain Prize tonight

Bitter end to a surreal run for BFC

Bitter end to a surreal run for BFC

Bihar's farmers expect bumper mango harvest this year

Bihar's farmers expect bumper mango harvest this year

Mysterious streaks of light seen in sky over California

Mysterious streaks of light seen in sky over California

UP to get 3rd international cricket stadium in Varanasi

UP to get 3rd international cricket stadium in Varanasi

Special tourism train to explore beauty of Northeast 

Special tourism train to explore beauty of Northeast 

Conservation efforts hope for sparrows' return to Delhi

Conservation efforts hope for sparrows' return to Delhi

 