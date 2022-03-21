Speak Out: March 21, 2022

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday accused the BJP of pushing the country towards another division by dividing people on religious lines. The former J&K chief minister hurled the allegation while praising first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru for his “secular” credentials and “steering” India on the path of development and prosperity.

She said the people have to fight the “nefarious designs” of the BJP and other fascist forces unitedly.

Read more