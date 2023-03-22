Speak Out: March 22, 2023

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday said post-independence and partition in 1947, whatever was left of India constituted a "Hindu Rashtra”.
Asked about the demand from a section of religious leaders to declare India a Hindu Rashtra, Vijayvargiya told reporters in Indore, "When India was divided, it was on this issue (on religious lines). After Partition, Pakistan was formed and the remaining country is a Hindu nation.”
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ingredients for life on Earth likely came from space
Kerala farmers’ many tricks to save crops
No freedom on the horizon for Bangkok's 'mall gorilla'
Global Indian restaurants to serve more millet foods
Long Covid linked with risk of 'face blindness': Study
As population booms, where are India's working women?
A 'disturbing' find on remote island: plastic rocks