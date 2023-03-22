Speak Out: March 22, 2023

Speak Out: March 22, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 22 2023, 06:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2023, 06:53 ist

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday said post-independence and partition in 1947, whatever was left of India constituted a "Hindu Rashtra”.

Asked about the demand from a section of religious leaders to declare India a Hindu Rashtra, Vijayvargiya told reporters in Indore, "When India was divided, it was on this issue (on religious lines). After Partition, Pakistan was formed and the remaining country is a Hindu nation.”

Speak Out
BJP
Kailash Vijayvargiya
partition

