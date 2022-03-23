Speak Out: March 23, 2022

Speak Out: March 23, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 23 2022, 05:19 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2022, 05:19 ist

Road projects worth Rs 62,000 crore have been undertaken in the national capital to ease traffic congestions, and tackle the problem of pollution, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.

