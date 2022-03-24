Speak Out: March 24, 2022

Karnataka Law Minister J C Madhuswamy told the Assembly on Wednesday that the government cannot interfere in the ban on Muslim traders when it comes to them setting up shops or stalls on the premises of Hindu shrines.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, too, assured to look into the issue by examining the applicability of the rules.

The issue was raised by Congress lawmakers U T Khader and Rizwan Arshad in Zero Hour. They urged the government to take action against "miscreants" who were involved in distributing pamphlets and putting up banners prohibiting Muslim roadside vendors from setting up shop at local religious fairs.

