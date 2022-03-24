Speak Out: March 24, 2022

Karnataka Law Minister J C Madhuswamy told the Assembly on Wednesday that the government cannot interfere in the ban on Muslim traders when it comes to them setting up shops or stalls on the premises of Hindu shrines.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, too, assured to look into the issue by examining the applicability of the rules.
The issue was raised by Congress lawmakers U T Khader and Rizwan Arshad in Zero Hour. They urged the government to take action against "miscreants" who were involved in distributing pamphlets and putting up banners prohibiting Muslim roadside vendors from setting up shop at local religious fairs.
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
WikiLeaks' Assange weds fiancée in London jail ceremony
Ukraine's biggest zoo caught in the crossfire
Is mystery yacht in Tuscany Putin's pleasure boat?
Fleeing hunger, SL Tamils recount tales of crisis
'What did we do wrong?' Afghan school girls forced home
Dhoni's CSK unveil new-look jersey for IPL-15
Hindu US airman gets nod to wear tilak in uniform
Xi, Putin and Trump: The strongmen follies