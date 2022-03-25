Speak Out: March 25, 2022

Speak Out: March 25, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 25 2022, 04:32 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2022, 04:32 ist

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi on Wednesday said there should be a debate on whether to retain or delete the word ‘secular’ in the Constitution. 

“Dr B R Ambedkar did not use the word secular in the Constitution. Then, was Ambedkar a communal?. Indira Gandhi’s Congress government inserted the word to further its political interest,” he told reporters.

Read more

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Speak Out
C T Ravi
CT Ravi
Constitution
India News
Secularism
BJP

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Bengal killings

DH Toon | Bengal killings

Reap what you bag: State farmers shield mangoes

Reap what you bag: State farmers shield mangoes

In Pics| Top 5 MS Dhoni moments for Chennai Super Kings

In Pics| Top 5 MS Dhoni moments for Chennai Super Kings

3D ads on Facebook, Instagram in step toward metaverse

3D ads on Facebook, Instagram in step toward metaverse

Oscars face a make-or-break moment to build audience

Oscars face a make-or-break moment to build audience

Five S S Rajamouli movies to watch before 'RRR'

Five S S Rajamouli movies to watch before 'RRR'

Kohli to Warner: Five players to watch in IPL 2022

Kohli to Warner: Five players to watch in IPL 2022

NASA plans date with SpaceX on the Moon

NASA plans date with SpaceX on the Moon

 